Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Msci (MSCI) as Stock Price Rose; Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $14.71 Million; Stock Value Declined

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 427.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 183,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 226,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28 million, up from 42,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $234.63. About 331,815 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Enters into Strategic Arrangement with MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Enters Into Strategic Arrangement With MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Closes Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 19/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 133,287 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 36,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,199 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

