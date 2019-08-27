Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Omega Healthcare Investors has $4200 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41’s average target is 1.66% above currents $40.33 stock price. Omega Healthcare Investors had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 8. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) latest ratings:

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 17.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd acquired 18,836 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd holds 127,759 shares with $24.27M value, up from 108,923 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $925.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 16.61 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 1.20 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $8.73 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 31.78 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 2,623 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 97,432 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 5,782 shares. 16,802 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Ameriprise Fin has 707,428 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 1,000 shares. American Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 407,355 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America owns 184,210 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 149 shares. 4.26M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Webster State Bank N A has 3,755 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 0.06% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,110 shares. Bank Of America Corp De reported 431,175 shares stake.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 5.73% above currents $204.86 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30 with “Overweight”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Monness. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. HSBC downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Reduce” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 1,078 shares stake. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Germain D J Comm holds 201,072 shares or 4.16% of its portfolio. Sather Financial Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moors & Cabot owns 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 177,718 shares. Alethea Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Southeast Asset Advsrs holds 4.27% or 83,965 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.91% or 248,438 shares. King Wealth invested in 1.88% or 31,670 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc holds 1.87% or 122,564 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 1.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 177,539 shares. 447,021 were accumulated by Vantage Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Country Club Tru Co Na reported 44,496 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 17.87M shares.