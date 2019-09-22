Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management Llc

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 30,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,620 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 70,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84M, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Mr. Quinn Williams as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS LAST WEEK, LEARNED THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA MAY NOT HAVE DELETED THE DATA AS THEY HAD CERTIFIED; 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 22/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica London search warrant adjourned until Friday-ICO; 09/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its News Feed algorithm:; 05/04/2018 – U.K. LAWMAKER HANCOCK SAYS WILL MEET FACEBOOK ON DATA NEXT WEEK; 27/03/2018 – Facebook data scandal widens as Canadian company accused of helping target U.S. voters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maplelane Ltd Co accumulated 0.35% or 85,001 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 3.93 million shares. Moreover, Leonard Green And Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 1.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 60,000 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 25,270 shares. Nokota Mngmt LP holds 418,000 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn owns 114,291 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Hills Bancorp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,215 shares. 1,804 are owned by Cornerstone Cap Inc. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swiss Bancshares holds 1.63% or 7.82 million shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 650 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maryland Mngmt invested in 1.76% or 76,762 shares. Clean Yield Gru has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clough Prtn Limited Partnership invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 1.57M shares to 36.01M shares, valued at $743.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 889,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Big Pharma kills signature drug at center of $5.8 billion South S.F. deal – San Francisco Business Times” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: The 6.5% Yield Window Won’t Stay Open Much Longer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc has 7,902 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated stated it has 38,996 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Sarissa Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 103,610 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt holds 3.22% or 3,341 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.22% or 13,197 shares. Wendell David reported 1.18% stake. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak holds 1.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,841 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,773 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Co has invested 1.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ally owns 15,000 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 0.53% or 176,976 shares. 30,899 were reported by Covington Invest Advsr. Shufro Rose & Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 3,976 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million.