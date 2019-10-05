Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $2.07 Million; Market Value Rose; Dalton Investments Cut Genpact Limited (G) Stake by $3.67 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84M, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. House committee to invite Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil; 26/03/2018 – Illinois AG: MADIGAN & 36 ATTORNEYS GENERAL DEMAND ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Grassley Says Congress Must Determine Whether to Bolster Privacy Rules; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s CEO Risks a Night in U.K. Parliament’s Clock Tower

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 96,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 697,660 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.57M, down from 794,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 560,755 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39B for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mercer Advisers owns 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 750 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 9.68 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Gru invested in 0.01% or 240 shares. Weitz Invest holds 423,500 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc stated it has 4.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 282 shares in its portfolio. Staley Advisers has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8,045 are owned by Sterling Inv Mngmt. Grand Jean Inc holds 55,013 shares or 4.3% of its portfolio. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 2.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Inc owns 17,463 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 3,134 shares. Kynikos Assoc Lp holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,724 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 1.57M shares to 36.01M shares, valued at $743.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 367,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook to exempt opinions from fact checking – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The No. 1 Reason Not to Buy Snap Stock (Yet) – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Canâ€™t Gain Traction as DOJ Report Extends Probe List – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 379,327 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Wesbanco Bancorp holds 50,000 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Axa, France-based fund reported 96,600 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 477,025 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 14.54M shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 158,054 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 141,121 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Numerixs Technologies invested in 0.05% or 4,400 shares.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.73 million for 21.89 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.