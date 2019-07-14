Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $12.39 Million; Friess Associates Upped Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $826,980

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 209,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 143.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 34,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.07 million, up from 24,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Family Dollar’s Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Finally Time to Buy Dollar General Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Apple, Dollar Tree, Charter Communications, Universal Display, DSW, and Revlon â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) PT Raised to $122 at Credit Suisse; Sees Upside to 2020 EPS – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 29, 2018.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings In by 51,470 shares to 177,186 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 332,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,932 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.16% or 400,000 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 116 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 40,084 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets holds 32,632 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Weiss Multi owns 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 22,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 354,124 shares. Scholtz And Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.77% or 39,490 shares. Utah Retirement owns 44,286 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has 187,776 shares. Boston Partners owns 1.40M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alyeska Investment Group Inc LP has invested 0.84% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Eqis reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. Sweeney Anne M had sold 342 shares worth $123,120 on Thursday, February 14.