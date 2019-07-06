Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Raised Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $3.47 Million; Workday (WDAY) Share Value Rose While Ironwood Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $324,480

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 890,991 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 328.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 123,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 37,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 920,862 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $58.3M; 30/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Susan Daggett as Chief Fincl Office; 02/05/2018 – CNBC: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Is Said to Explore Sale of U.S. Chemicals Maker Momentive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Rmb Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 62,604 are owned by Columbus Circle Investors. Echo Street Mgmt Llc has invested 0.59% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 2,119 shares. S&Co Inc owns 16,417 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 121,237 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Firsthand Mngmt holds 2.16% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 648,625 shares. Choate Investment Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Diversified Tru Communication reported 1,693 shares stake. Bokf Na has 0.12% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 25,268 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Asset Management One Commerce has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cls Invs Llc reported 275 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 11 insider sales for $10.85 million activity. Bozzini James also sold $663,398 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Tuesday, January 15. $799,643 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Shaughnessy James P. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M also bought $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Wednesday, June 5. On Tuesday, January 15 Sisco Robynne sold $996,435 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 6,048 shares. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $296,776 was made by Stankey Michael A. on Tuesday, January 15. $573,755 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

