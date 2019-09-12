Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.07 Million; Heritage Investors Management Increases Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84 million, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $188.15. About 8.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Faces European Parliament: LIVE; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – New Hampshire AG: 38 State Attorneys General Ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Information on Facebook’s Business Practices; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads; 31/03/2018 – Josh Constine: Scoop: Facebook will launch a Custom Audiences certification tool to ensure advertisers have user consent, after; 22/03/2018 – Israel investigating Facebook on privacy concerns – Justice Ministry; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 5,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 104,178 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 98,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 859,026 shares traded or 2.35% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Up 45%, FB Stock Is Worth a Like Ahead of NFLX Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, QQQ, GLD – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Antitrust Probe: What the Investigation Will Focus On – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 293,175 shares to 428,675 shares, valued at $31.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 367,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Lc reported 0.08% stake. Nexus Investment Mngmt has 2.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 108,530 shares. Lord Abbett Llc has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 24,116 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested in 9.91 million shares. 35,454 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Bender Robert & Associate owns 53,520 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.89% or 314,986 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 1.51% or 1.46 million shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 1,419 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,196 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 14,493 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,085 shares to 41,448 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,213 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).