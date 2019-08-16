Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Position by $94.02 Million as Market Value Rose; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Trimmed Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position as Stock Value Were Volatile

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 156,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 181,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $176.41. About 90,021 shares traded or 27.83% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11,600 shares to 128,301 shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 361,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar to Acquire Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” on August 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Enstar Group (ESGR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 600 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2 shares. Torray Llc reported 0.09% stake. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,595 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 983 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs Inc has invested 0.29% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Whittier Co Of Nevada accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl owns 1,413 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 16,676 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com holds 5,109 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In accumulated 2,639 shares. Akre Cap Management Ltd accumulated 455,447 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Co holds 175,322 shares. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 236,511 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 2,962 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 79,377 shares. Westpac Banking reported 55,455 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys reported 18,871 shares. 2.04 million were reported by Tig Advsr Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 343,137 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2.39 million shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 12,820 shares. Manikay Ltd Company owns 1.05 million shares. Dynamic Mgmt Ltd invested in 15,545 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 26,287 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 44,800 shares to 195,800 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH).