Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Position by $94.02 Million; Share Value Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined While Harding Loevner LP Increased Its Position

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 2.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 23.65 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968.75 million, up from 21.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 5.50 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $179.39. About 50,048 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 361,186 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $44.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 834,203 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $230.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 237,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

