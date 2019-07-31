Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding as Valuation Declined; First National Trust Co Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $176.64. About 81,520 shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,080 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 74,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $144.09. About 3.55M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,531 shares to 5,876 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,927 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

