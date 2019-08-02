Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO); Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Upped Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 328.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 123,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 161,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 37,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 1.49M shares traded or 8.45% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES, EST. 19.50B; 15/05/2018 – Books: The Paradoxes and the Glory of Apollo 8’s Journey Around the Moon; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds; 31/05/2018 – Apollo’s Jupiter Grapples With $1 Billion Debt as Gas Hedges End; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QTR; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR TOWER; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup rejects takeover approach from Apollo; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 14,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 1.84 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 4,475 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.27% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,364 shares. Archford Strategies owns 6,009 shares. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 69,675 shares. New England & stated it has 34,378 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma holds 1.24% or 26,374 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,465 shares. Enterprise Fin Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Signaturefd Llc accumulated 3,271 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 72,065 shares. 260,700 were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 175,200 shares. Manchester Capital Lc accumulated 2,265 shares. House Ltd Liability Corp has 0.77% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 140,503 shares.