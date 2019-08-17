Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $11.59 Million as Stock Rose; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Holding by $3.50 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 3.38 million shares traded or 38.79% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 69,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 305,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.87M, up from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FOUND $1 OF SPEND, “ALMOST NOTHING” FROM RUSSIAN IRA ON ADVERTS IN 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has kept noticeably quiet in recent days amid a firestorm of privacy concerns and government probes following reports of massive data mishandling; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presid; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT AG PROBES FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Said to Agree to Testify Before Congress Over Data Privacy

