Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.56 Million; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $1.31 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.54. About 211,017 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 18,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 127,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, up from 108,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 14.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $155,794 activity. $20,331 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Arrow Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 265 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 114,146 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 4,035 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank And invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 3,020 are owned by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc). Charles Schwab Invest owns 372,791 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 5,800 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% or 30,280 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 7,324 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 7,109 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 153,606 shares.

