Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $42.45 Million; Federal Signal (FSS) Holder Invesco LTD Trimmed Its Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 300.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 23,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 31,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.60 million, up from 7,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1760.58. About 1.85 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 23,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 135,521 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 159,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 169,840 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks

