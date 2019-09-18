Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.07 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Holding by $1.55 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.79 million, down from 20,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd analyzed 10,700 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84 million, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Management reported 130 shares stake. Accuvest Global Advisors owns 2,120 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,962 shares. Alpine Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 785,975 shares. Bailard has invested 1.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,255 were accumulated by Seven Post Inv Office Limited Partnership. Investec Asset North America Inc reported 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waverton Investment Mgmt Limited reported 13,164 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wildcat Cap Llc accumulated 66,553 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk owns 170 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 210 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Macquarie Group Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 625,751 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29,810 shares to 88,902 shares, valued at $32.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 1.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 36.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.57 million shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 793 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp accumulated 14,235 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Philadelphia Tru Com accumulated 1,141 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tillar holds 1.06% or 993 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated has invested 2.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Chip Prns reported 0.2% stake. Family Mngmt Corp reported 2,805 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 10,374 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il holds 0.97% or 837 shares in its portfolio. Brown Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Cap Mgmt invested in 2.55% or 9,025 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt invested in 1.71% or 2,840 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,918 shares. Sky Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.