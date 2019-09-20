Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $2.07 Million as Stock Rose; Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Medifast (MED) Position by $18.76 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 146,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 408,828 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.45M, up from 262,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 61,640 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84M, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $191.14. About 7.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING Facebook CEO Zuckerberg outlines steps to protect user data; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data; 09/04/2018 – Facebook is letting users know if their data was shared with Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Is the NASDAQ 100 Under Pressure From Facebook? (Video); 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder @chrishughes says the one percent should give cash to working people; 07/04/2018 – Facebook has suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Memo Reveals Angst Over Growth Culture’s Consequences; 28/03/2018 – PLAYBOY – RECENT NEWS ABOUT FACEBOOK’S ALLEGED MISMANAGEMENT OF USERS’ DATA HAS SOLIDIFIED DECISION TO SUSPEND ACTIVITY ON PLATFORM AT THIS TIME; 23/03/2018 – UK High Court grants Cambridge Analytica search warrant to ICO; 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 94,100 shares to 594,538 shares, valued at $100.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Group Limited stated it has 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 41,185 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Madison Investment has 1,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Markel owns 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 141,530 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 19,104 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 119.35 million were reported by Fmr Limited Liability. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il stated it has 2,391 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated has 1.41 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Horizon Llc owns 15,363 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated LP accumulated 233,187 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 405,160 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Florida-based Professional Advisory Svcs has invested 3.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.63 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $731.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 38,292 shares to 524,942 shares, valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 95,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,205 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).