Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $19.13 Million; Nwi Management LP Has Trimmed Its American Airlines Group (AAL) Stake by $5.58 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 105,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 500,438 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.31M, up from 395,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $177.85. About 11.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 5.42 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million. 4,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.