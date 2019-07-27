Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $12.39 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Kazazian Asset Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Boosted by $372,310

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 143.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 34,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.07M, up from 24,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Firsthand Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.24% or 27,968 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,722 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 5,270 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3.62M shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bartlett Com Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 277 shares. Cutter And Communication Brokerage holds 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 4,056 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 765 shares. Dorsal Mngmt Limited Co reported 250,000 shares or 5.83% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.64% or 10,984 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.1% or 587,441 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 76,920 shares. The California-based Covington Management has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Convergence Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 4,827 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Liability holds 80,000 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny reported 12,800 shares. American Int Grp Inc reported 791,529 shares. Palouse Cap Management reported 1.41% stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 10,932 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,178 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 55,860 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hollencrest holds 38,859 shares. Sage Fincl owns 450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 63,415 shares to 771,112 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 48,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,917 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.