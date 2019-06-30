Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Riverpark Advisors Has Increased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $1.01 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 143.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 34,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.07M, up from 24,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $367.32. About 4.59 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $203.76. About 1.05 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,900 are owned by Hbk Ltd Partnership. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 130 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 0.95% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 71,400 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 2.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 61,083 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.06% or 2,617 shares in its portfolio. Lyon Street Capital Limited Company has invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Art Advisors reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Price T Rowe Md owns 158,204 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 409,200 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.24% or 40,000 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,853 shares. First Mercantile Communications reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $32.93 million activity. ZUK NIR also sold $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1. Klarich Lee sold $1.68M worth of stock or 7,500 shares. $8.65 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Demisto For Security Orchestration – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview: The Stock Could Be Hitting Support – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart’s 5260, Computex And Healthcare Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,200 shares to 43,719 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,867 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amazon Wasting Money on Original Films? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Munster Gives His Quick Take On Netflix, Livent And More – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With 100 Million Subscribers in China, iQiyi Wants to Take Its Show on the Road – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Beyond Meat, Salesforce and Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.