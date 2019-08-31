Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $12.39 Million as Share Value Declined; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $17.42 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 142,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 440,118 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.94 million, down from 582,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 143.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 34,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 59,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.07M, up from 24,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com Delaware accumulated 2.21% or 250,111 shares. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,995 shares. 110,419 are owned by Montrusco Bolton. Australia-based Amp Limited has invested 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rbf Limited Com has 145,000 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 121,016 shares. City owns 26,168 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.37% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Security Bancorporation Of So Dak stated it has 2.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 129,159 were reported by Co Of Vermont. Noesis Mangement invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1,719 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Communications stated it has 15,180 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 40,100 shares to 60,400 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 354,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard has 4,015 shares. Allen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.37% or 33,552 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,468 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc accumulated 1,478 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 15,128 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 1,762 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 36,321 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Segment Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cambridge Research Advsr Inc reported 64,771 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 1.03 million are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Jefferies Grp Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Hilltop Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,021 shares.

