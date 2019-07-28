Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Decreased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Position as Shares Declined; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Cut by $354,715

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 56,343 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 470 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 6,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 7,259 shares to 34,399 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). James Rech Inc owns 81 shares. Toth Advisory owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Archford Strategies reported 13,420 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated, California-based fund reported 20,961 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd holds 75,963 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 4,017 are held by Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bell Bankshares accumulated 5,295 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.63 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 799,481 shares. Sterling Invest Mgmt has 12,117 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 595 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moneta Grp Advsr Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 3,327 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of stock was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Inv Mngmt owns 37,155 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 800 shares. Charles Schwab, California-based fund reported 94,915 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company accumulated 175,322 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 600 shares. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Lc has invested 0.38% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Denali Advsr Llc has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 280,392 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 5,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 2,408 shares. Sg Americas Llc has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,600 shares.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 69,823 shares to 305,197 shares, valued at $50.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 309,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).