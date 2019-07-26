Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Cut Its Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $94.02 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Value Declined, Holder Berkshire Hathaway Cut Its Holding by $61.11 Million

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53.65 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 billion, down from 54.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 5.01 million shares traded or 44.12% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST CANCELED 550 FLIGHTS FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS DON’T KNOW CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT YET; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AUTHORIZED A NEW $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV); 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 01/05/2018 – Trump Lauds Southwest Airlines Crew for Engine Failure Response

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $174.69. About 44,960 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,371 were reported by Synovus Finance. Skylands Lc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 50 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1832 Asset Management Lp owns 1,728 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 2,650 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 618,357 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt reported 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 12,054 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Maverick has 36,590 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 147,138 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.03% or 74,045 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability owns 4,209 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.09% or 25,272 shares.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 934,679 shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $933.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boeing 737 MAX groundings plague US airlines, ‘frustrated’ Southwest exits Newark – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “As Boeing targets October, FAA official says no timeline for 737 MAX – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines and United Airlines duke it out in 2019 Trazees Awards – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Undervalued Preferred Stocks, 9% Return In 4 Months, And Excellent Long-Term Investment By Enstar – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar to Acquire Full Ownership of KaylaRe – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2018.