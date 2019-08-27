Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB); Psagot Investment House LTD Decreased Cognizant(Ctsh) (CTSH) Holding by $708,696

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant(Ctsh) (CTSH) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 9,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 39,954 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 49,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant(Ctsh) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 2.01 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 69,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 305,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.87 million, up from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 13.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook automatically connects terrorists from around the world; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 23/03/2018 – Chief ‘s ‘hubris’ steered Cambridge Analytica towards Facebook scandal; 11/04/2018 – CA Treasurer: Statement from Treasurer John Chiang on Facebook’s Data Privacy Scandal; 03/05/2018 – Flyt Brings Messenger Payments to Hospitality with Facebook; 13/03/2018 – German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 09/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive–Fred Campbell on Facebook, Google Censorship: `Conservatism Itself Is at Stake’

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil(Xom (NYSE:XOM) by 7,740 shares to 11,120 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P(Ixj (IXJ) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sci(Gild (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plaintiffs argue Facebook knew of privacy leak vulnerability – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

