Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Netflix (NFLX); As Simon Ppty Group Reit (SPG) Shares Declined, Maryland Capital Management Has Upped Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 143.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 34,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.07M, up from 24,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $374.05. About 2.84 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Reit (SPG) by 274.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,186 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, up from 1,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $161.81. About 860,609 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 147,212 shares to 2,164 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,797 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

