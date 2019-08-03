Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Msci (MSCI); As F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Value Declined, Daiwa Securities Group Increased Its Stake by $312,000

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 88.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 4,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669,000, up from 2,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 809,518 shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 650,022 shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M; 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 113 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has invested 1.72% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Panagora Asset has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 73,593 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Etrade Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 4,035 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2,300 shares. Acadian Asset Limited holds 0.25% or 374,452 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 1,425 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated owns 6,630 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1,833 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP owns 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1,930 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.13% or 6,456 shares in its portfolio. Logan Management stated it has 0.1% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “F5 to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MKM: F5 Networks’ Q3 Results Indicate Mixed Shift To Software – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10,511 shares to 45,760 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) by 3,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,283 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $861,392 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $110,450 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 675 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 3,665 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.