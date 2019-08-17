Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Msci (MSCI) Stake by $2.30 Million as Stock Rose; Tjx Companies (TJX) Market Valuation Rose While Logan Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.64 Million Its Stake

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $226.23. About 507,510 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 26/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS NINE ADDITIONS, FOUR DELETIONS FROM MSCI FRONTIER; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 234.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 68,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 98,057 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 29,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Group holds 0.03% or 34,568 shares. Moreover, Bamco New York has 1.9% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 2.25 million shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 798 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Management Sa accumulated 0.13% or 100,634 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 2,042 were reported by Cleararc Capital Inc. Kj Harrison Prns reported 0.42% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 5,363 were accumulated by M&T Retail Bank. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 8.97 million shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Assetmark holds 0.29% or 162,839 shares. The New York-based Soros Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 25,900 are owned by White Elm Llc. Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 5.66% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 646,203 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru holds 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 15,464 shares. Weybosset & Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4.67% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Regentatlantic Capital Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.8% or 216,770 shares. Macroview Mgmt Llc reported 66 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Lp invested in 0.48% or 44,418 shares. Security Natl holds 0.09% or 5,314 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.10 million shares. Cls Ltd holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 300 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fdx Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 20,040 shares. Steinberg Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 6,654 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 9,706 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp reported 21,792 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 0% or 195 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 54,415 shares to 30,522 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) by 50,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,643 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.

