Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand Inc. 38 1.00 N/A 2.65 12.69 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 1.77 N/A 0.65 38.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hillenbrand Inc. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Hillenbrand Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hillenbrand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hillenbrand Inc. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hillenbrand Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.14% and an $48 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.4% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares and 99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. Hillenbrand Inc.’s share held by insiders are 56.52%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95%

For the past year Hillenbrand Inc. had bearish trend while Thermon Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Hillenbrand Inc. beats Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.