Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand Inc. 39 0.93 N/A 2.65 12.69 SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.65 N/A 1.60 25.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SPX FLOW Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than SPX FLOW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that Hillenbrand Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hillenbrand Inc. are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPX FLOW Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hillenbrand Inc. and SPX FLOW Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hillenbrand Inc. has a 80.18% upside potential and an average price target of $48. SPX FLOW Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus price target and a 26.98% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Hillenbrand Inc. seems more appealing than SPX FLOW Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.7% of SPX FLOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are SPX FLOW Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18% SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33%

For the past year Hillenbrand Inc. had bearish trend while SPX FLOW Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hillenbrand Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors SPX FLOW Inc.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.