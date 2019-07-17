Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand Inc. 41 1.23 N/A 2.65 14.63 Kadant Inc. 88 1.49 N/A 5.22 16.70

Table 1 demonstrates Hillenbrand Inc. and Kadant Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kadant Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hillenbrand Inc. is presently more affordable than Kadant Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hillenbrand Inc. and Kadant Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8% Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Hillenbrand Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kadant Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hillenbrand Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Kadant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Kadant Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hillenbrand Inc. and Kadant Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hillenbrand Inc.’s upside potential is 36.02% at a $48 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Kadant Inc.’s consensus price target is $110, while its potential upside is 25.67%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Hillenbrand Inc. is looking more favorable than Kadant Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hillenbrand Inc. and Kadant Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80% and 97.1% respectively. About 0.4% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Kadant Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hillenbrand Inc. -2.51% -8.92% -11.59% -21.07% -16.52% 2.35% Kadant Inc. -0.89% -6.72% -0.38% -15.1% -7.94% 7.02%

For the past year Hillenbrand Inc. has weaker performance than Kadant Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Kadant Inc. beats Hillenbrand Inc.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.