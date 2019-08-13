Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand Inc. 40 0.97 N/A 2.65 12.69 Continental Materials Corporation 18 0.17 N/A 5.52 2.76

In table 1 we can see Hillenbrand Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Continental Materials Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillenbrand Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Hillenbrand Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Continental Materials Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Risk and Volatility

Hillenbrand Inc.’s current beta is 1.25 and it happens to be 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Continental Materials Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Hillenbrand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Continental Materials Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Hillenbrand Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Hillenbrand Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 71.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Continental Materials Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Hillenbrand Inc. had bearish trend while Continental Materials Corporation had bullish trend.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.