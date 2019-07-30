Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand Inc. 41 1.20 N/A 2.65 14.63 AZZ Inc. 45 1.29 N/A 1.63 28.75

Table 1 highlights Hillenbrand Inc. and AZZ Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AZZ Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hillenbrand Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hillenbrand Inc. is currently more affordable than AZZ Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hillenbrand Inc. and AZZ Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8% AZZ Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Hillenbrand Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AZZ Inc.’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hillenbrand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, AZZ Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2 Quick Ratio. AZZ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hillenbrand Inc. and AZZ Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Hillenbrand Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 39.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hillenbrand Inc. and AZZ Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80% and 90.6%. 0.4% are Hillenbrand Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of AZZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hillenbrand Inc. -2.51% -8.92% -11.59% -21.07% -16.52% 2.35% AZZ Inc. -1.67% 5.55% 1.05% -1.05% 4.28% 16.4%

For the past year Hillenbrand Inc. has weaker performance than AZZ Inc.

Summary

AZZ Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Hillenbrand Inc.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.