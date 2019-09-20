Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand Inc. 37 1.06 N/A 2.65 12.69 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -4.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hillenbrand Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hillenbrand Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% -73.2% -15.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that Hillenbrand Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hillenbrand Inc. Its rival Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hillenbrand Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 57.12% for Hillenbrand Inc. with average price target of $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.7% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77%

For the past year Hillenbrand Inc. has -11.18% weaker performance while Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Hillenbrand Inc. beats Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.