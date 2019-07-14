Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Reaches $33.87 1 Year Low; Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Covered By 4 Bulls

The stock of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) hit a new 52-week low and has $32.18 target or 5.00% below today’s $33.87 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.12 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $32.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $106.05 million less. The stock decreased 12.86% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 4.24 million shares traded or 1173.46% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, makes, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Hillenbrand, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 788,220 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 760 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 1,116 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Aperio Group Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust reported 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 2,145 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Bessemer Gru holds 74,400 shares. Us Comml Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,208 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 21,072 shares in its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.19% or 18,878 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hillenbrand had 3 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 7.02% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.57 per share. HI’s profit will be $38.20 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hillenbrand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

