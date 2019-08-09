Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Reaches $28.58 Yearly Low; Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund (GFY) Sentiment Is 0.75

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc (GFY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 6 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 8 trimmed and sold holdings in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.62 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

The stock of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) hit a new 52-week low and has $26.29 target or 8.00% below today’s $28.58 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.77B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $26.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $141.60 million less. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 356,638 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. for 1.33 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 21,263 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.02% invested in the company for 15,860 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 1,308 shares.

The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $76.56 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 38.86 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Hillenbrand, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.39% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 19,724 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Glenmede Na has invested 0.11% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Federated Pa holds 0% or 1,230 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 65,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 1,843 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Benjamin F Edwards And owns 150 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 226,800 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 0.31% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Bernzott Capital Advsr has 502,865 shares.