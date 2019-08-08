Hillenbrand (HI) Stake Held by Financial Counselors Inc; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Decreased Its Stake in Yy (YY) by $9.32 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 1.95 million shares traded or 69.66% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 7,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 103,284 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 95,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 685,559 shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 52,695 shares to 6,816 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 14,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,736 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 547,574 shares. Bluestein R H And Com holds 5,000 shares. Prudential stated it has 199,389 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 2,145 shares. 150 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Com. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 1,230 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 36,744 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.04% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 500 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp owns 525 shares. Gradient Ltd accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Intll Group holds 47,413 shares. 1.70M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $139.20M for 8.18 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $108.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc by 174,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Switch Inc.

