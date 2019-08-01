Hillenbrand (HI) Stake Has Raised by Engineers Gate Manager Lp; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Third Point Lowered Its Position

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 3.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 115.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 19,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 36,744 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 17,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 896,831 shares traded or 82.74% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Numerixs Investment Technology reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) or 2,774 shares. Hbk Invests L P, a Texas-based fund reported 34,900 shares. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 5,744 shares. Alphamark Advisors Llc owns 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 525 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated reported 815,984 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 225,094 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 5,900 shares. Counselors Incorporated stated it has 103,284 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 348,811 are held by Stifel. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 6,255 shares. Group One Trading LP has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc by 176,531 shares to 26,251 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 11,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,938 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.95 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

