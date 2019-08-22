Hillenbrand (HI) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Increased Stake; Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Merck & Co. (MRK) Position by $4.30 Million; Stock Price Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 10,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 75,625 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 65,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 162,628 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 51,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 250,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 302,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.17M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – John Carroll: BREAKING:Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 1,644 shares to 7,343 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 1.76 million shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 1.39M shares. Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc has 1.79% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept has invested 1.62% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Professional Advisory Services has 0.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 7,222 shares. Of Vermont reported 101,608 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com holds 112,231 shares. International Investors reported 35.69M shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru reported 8.77M shares. Halsey Associate Ct holds 11,738 shares. Dodge Cox reported 0.05% stake. Waverton Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 16,240 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 0.64% or 114,066 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 28,403 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 685,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 142,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 582,053 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 42,560 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 849,352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Plc reported 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs stated it has 5,201 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn accumulated 104 shares. 365 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Chicago Equity stated it has 0.2% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Com owns 17,000 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,750 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,700 shares. Gotham Asset Llc, New York-based fund reported 128,484 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 13,026 shares to 19,402 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 57,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,761 shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).