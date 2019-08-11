Hillenbrand (HI) Share Price Declined While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Upped by $1.07 Million Its Holding; Mercury Sys (MRCY) Holding Maintained by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 8,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 211,834 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, up from 202,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 262,892 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q EPS 20c-EPS 23c; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 18/04/2018 – There is no rational reason why $MRCY is the highest valued multi-billion $ aerospace and defense name in the industry given the #challenges it faces; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 26,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 720,668 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.93M, up from 694,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 424,445 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Stifel Corporation stated it has 5,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 494,568 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The owns 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 30,702 shares. Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 213,877 are owned by Driehaus Mngmt Lc. Advsrs Preferred Llc owns 0.03% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 1,650 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 459,244 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Glenmede Communications Na stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 68,949 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Limited owns 8,490 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

