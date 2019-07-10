Hillenbrand (HI) Holder Algert Global Has Cut Its Stake by $2.09 Million; Republic Svcs (RSG) Share Value Rose While Ing Groep Nv Raised Stake by $544,320

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 51,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,161 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 75,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 97,075 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 6,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,394 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 17,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 439,062 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,430 were accumulated by Castleark Management Ltd Co. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 74,039 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Legacy Ptnrs invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 4,284 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 9,155 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 330,570 shares. 62,077 were accumulated by Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 1.02 million were reported by Chilton Invest Ltd Liability. Pittenger And Anderson holds 46,575 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 2.84M shares. Ameriprise reported 0.07% stake. 102,493 are owned by Cutler Counsel Ltd Llc. 497 are held by Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 1.30M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $148,500 activity.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Republic Services Stock Sends Up Big Buy Signal – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 45,602 shares to 13,709 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 56,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 67,617 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0% or 34,459 shares. 815,984 are held by Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc. Stanley reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 419,995 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 260 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 74,400 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 8,612 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 99,590 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc invested in 500 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 111 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 887 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 26,500 shares.

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Hillenbrand, Inc.’s (NYSE:HI) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brady Corporation: Go Low-Tech For Hi-Cap Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares to 64,290 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

Analysts await Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 7.02% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.57 per share. HI’s profit will be $37.78M for 16.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hillenbrand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.