Hillcrest Asset Management Upped Winnebago Industries (WGO) Position By $3.18 Million; ASX LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (ASXFF) Shorts Lowered By 3.43%

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased Winnebago Industries (WGO) stake by 35.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc acquired 102,461 shares as Winnebago Industries (WGO)’s stock rose 15.24%. The Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 387,192 shares with $12.06 million value, up from 284,731 last quarter. Winnebago Industries now has $1.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 344,907 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 35.16% above currents $32 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J bought $102,163 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. $73,950 worth of stock was bought by Hughes Bryan L on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.