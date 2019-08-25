Hillcrest Asset Management Upped Its Fulton Finl Co (FULT) Position; CANNA-V-CELL SCIENCES CANADA (CNVCF) Shorts Increased By 4.61%

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased Fulton Finl Co (FULT) stake by 35.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc acquired 199,091 shares as Fulton Finl Co (FULT)’s stock rose 0.12%. The Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 753,693 shares with $11.67M value, up from 554,602 last quarter. Fulton Finl Co now has $2.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 1.07M shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 21/05/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 25/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia PD chief failed “to be completely candid” in landing Fulton Co. job; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY ONE CENT PER SHARE FROM DIVIDEND PAID IN JAN 2018; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive; 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary

CANNA-V-CELL SCIENCES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNVCF) had an increase of 4.61% in short interest. CNVCF’s SI was 22,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.61% from 21,700 shares previously. With 31,400 avg volume, 1 days are for CANNA-V-CELL SCIENCES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNVCF)’s short sellers to cover CNVCF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. produces and sell cannabis products for the medical and recreational markets. The company has market cap of $10.15 million. The firm was founded in 2018 and is based in Israel. It currently has negative earnings.

More important recent Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNVCF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CV Sciences Skewing Successfully Thanks To CBD Sales – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Hemp Stocks: A Look At Leading Public Hemp Companies – Benzinga”, Benzinga.com published: “Buyer Beware: Investing In Marijuana Stocks – Benzinga” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNVCF) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Hemp CBD Market to Triple by 2022 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Communications Limited Liability holds 0% or 21,550 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt accumulated 76,149 shares. Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 43,084 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 18,157 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 121,987 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 635 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 321,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na stated it has 31,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.03% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Brookstone Cap reported 0.03% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 13,816 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 69,226 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd stated it has 509,727 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT).