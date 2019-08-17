Hillcrest Asset Management Upped Helen Of Troy LTD F (HELE) Position; 8 Analysts Bullish Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE)

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Parsley Energy has $55 highest and $21 lowest target. $29.30’s average target is 83.70% above currents $15.95 stock price. Parsley Energy had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. See Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $26 Maintain

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased Helen Of Troy Ltd F (HELE) stake by 35.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc acquired 32,192 shares as Helen Of Troy Ltd F (HELE)’s stock rose 5.15%. The Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 121,675 shares with $14.11M value, up from 89,483 last quarter. Helen Of Troy Ltd F now has $3.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.05. About 90,706 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 231,697 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 395,750 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com reported 22,913 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 5,398 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 365,496 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 21,428 shares. Moreover, Bogle Mgmt Lp De has 0.29% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Smith Asset Gp LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 270 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 166,258 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 1,201 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 123,269 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 3,986 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability has 7.83 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 134,393 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management Corp accumulated 0.01% or 46,567 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Commonwealth State Bank Of has 200 shares. Hap Trading Lc holds 10,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma accumulated 806,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc accumulated 500 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division stated it has 79,885 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1492 Mngmt Lc accumulated 131,759 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Earnest Prtn owns 170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 15,700 shares.

The stock increased 3.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.45M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Windlinger Jerry bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 1,985 shares.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio.