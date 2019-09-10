Hillcrest Asset Management Upped Carpenter Technology (CRS) Position by $3.24 Million as Share Price Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $158.90 Million

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 71,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 272,865 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, up from 200,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 94,512 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 16/03/2018 – Sabrina Carpenter – Fashion Collaborator; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – UNITS & CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORP ENTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT AGREEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q Net $30.2M; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 2.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 996,349 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.82M, down from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 2.37 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co owns 34,956 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 161 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company accumulated 5,685 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 53,324 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,200 shares. 428,692 were reported by Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Blackrock Inc accumulated 5.59 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). 1.11M were reported by Frontier Capital Mgmt Company Lc. Tributary stated it has 355,948 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 8,592 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.68 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 67,540 shares to 164,740 shares, valued at $21.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 63,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested 0.32% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bessemer invested in 9,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Na reported 178,733 shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 1.36M shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. American Century Inc has 2.16M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Df Dent & Inc owns 353,767 shares. Qs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 38 shares. Sabal holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,335 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 120,435 shares. Miles Capital Inc reported 16,927 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability reported 692,485 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 300,354 shares. Grimes And invested 0.58% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has 6,694 shares.