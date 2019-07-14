Hillcrest Asset Management Stake in Washington Federal (WAFD) Increased as Market Value Rose; Marco Investment Management Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $5.80 Million as Stock Declined

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69 million, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Washington Federal (WAFD) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 74,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 205,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Federal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 332,102 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clean Yield Grp invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,175 are owned by Van Strum Towne. Eagle Ridge Management holds 2.62% or 72,126 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.48% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Massachusetts Ser Communications Ma reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Incline Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,711 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc stated it has 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Laffer Invests stated it has 20,495 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.39% or 199,536 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,399 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,940 shares. Ckw Fincl Gp invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.19% or 25,485 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 283 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,200 shares to 19,845 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,631 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).