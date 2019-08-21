Hillcrest Asset Management Stake In Seacoast Bk Fla (SBCF) Was Has Raised; Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Its Avon Products (AVP) Holding by $4.23 Million as Shares Rose

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Seacoast Bk Corp Fla (SBCF) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 133,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 504,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, up from 370,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bk Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 130,869 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management analyzed 2.12M shares as the company's stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 3.56M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) or 803 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 337,014 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Archon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 12.55 million shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 36,632 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3.56M were reported by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. 99,253 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated. Coldstream Mngmt Inc accumulated 13,393 shares. Caprock Gru owns 312,757 shares. 958,800 are held by Intl Sarl. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co invested in 461,816 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 34,845 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 28,461 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bancorp accumulated 91 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group stated it has 5,309 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.18% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 77,268 are owned by Chatham Cap Group Inc. Mendon Capital Advisors Corporation holds 328,936 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Amer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 67,640 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Heartland holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 188,878 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 3.06M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 142,675 shares.