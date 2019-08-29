Hillcrest Asset Management Raised Its American Equity Invt Life Hl (AEL) Stake; As Finisar (FNSR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Upped Holding

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 390,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.79M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 180,561 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Equity Invt Life Hl (AEL) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 109,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 416,866 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Equity Invt Life Hl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 195,261 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series

