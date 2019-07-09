Hillcrest Asset Management Raised G E O Group New Reit (GEO) Stake by $2.11 Million; Hexavest Has Trimmed Its Kinross Gold N (KGC) Stake by $1.20 Million

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp N (KGC) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 400,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.83 lastly. It is down 14.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Rev $897.2M

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in G E O Group Inc New Reit (GEO) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 110,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 419,775 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 308,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in G E O Group Inc New Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 593,730 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $24.87M for 47.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.