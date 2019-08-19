Hillcrest Asset Management Position In Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Was Increased; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $4.31 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 135,995 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 103,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 392,622 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 289,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 53,272 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 18,309 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 59,470 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 588,988 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 3.15 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 16,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natixis Lp has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Advisory Rech holds 1.13 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Banc Funds Co Ltd Company invested in 0.62% or 348,867 shares. Mesirow Financial Invest Management has invested 0.98% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% or 2.83M shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 328,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dana Advsr holds 0.1% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 90,961 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.65M shares. 550,726 are held by Jacobs Asset Lc. Farmers & Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 369 shares.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One of Tampa Bayâ€™s biggest banks expands into Atlanta with $360M deal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on April 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenterState Banks Continues To Leverage Its Strong Florida Franchise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) CEO John Corbett on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterState Banks goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 18,800 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com. Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 698 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Capwealth Ltd Llc has 10,143 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 460 shares. Scharf Invests Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,758 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt Communication invested in 65,550 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 31,954 shares. Omers Administration invested in 0.1% or 167,900 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 4.56M shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 43,600 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al stated it has 8,900 shares.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares to 144,065 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 19.07 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.