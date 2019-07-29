Hillcrest Asset Management Lifted Its Arcbest (ARCB) Position; As Best Buy Co (BBY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lifted Its Stake

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 1.66M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 75C; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY TO INTRODUCE OVER TEN 4K & HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 20/04/2018 – Best Buy in Five-Year, $1.25B Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – IS NOT UPDATING FOLLOWING FULL-YEAR FY19 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC SAYS 5-YR FACILITY AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWINGS UP TO $1.25 BLN & TERMINATES IN APRIL 2023 – SEC FILING

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 92,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 352,919 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, up from 260,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 168,303 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 39.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M

