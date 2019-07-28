Hillcrest Asset Management Lifted Ii (IIVI) Holding By $1.77 Million; Wills Financial Group Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Wills Financial Group Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 177 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 1,547 shares with $2.75 million value, up from 1,370 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $956.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased Ii (IIVI) stake by 36.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc acquired 47,906 shares as Ii (IIVI)’s stock declined 3.84%. The Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 179,753 shares with $6.69 million value, up from 131,847 last quarter. Ii now has $2.57B valuation. It closed at $40.41 lastly. It is down 19.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advisors Lc Dba Holt Prns Lp holds 550 shares. Patten Grp Inc holds 0.1% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Gruss & Inc invested in 7,550 shares. Fil holds 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 157,685 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 60,194 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blue Finance Capital has invested 5.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hollencrest owns 9,095 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Old National Bank In has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Trust holds 0.7% or 443 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Lc stated it has 656 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 5,491 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 39,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,425 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc reported 296 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. II-VI Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. Northland Capital maintained II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) rating on Monday, March 11. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $44 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 17,722 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 26,044 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paradigm Mgmt Inc New York owns 0.94% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 287,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 26,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). York Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 218,569 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). First Interstate Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Needham Invest Limited Liability Company holds 168,600 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.02% or 2,680 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity. SADASIVAM SHAKER had bought 14,250 shares worth $493,496.